Ananya Panday and Rysa are mom Bhavana Pandey's 'cuties' in a new picture perfect photo

Actress Ananya's Panday's mother Bhavana Panday recently treated fans with a photo featuring both her daughters on social media. The photo comes after a few difficult days for the family. The past few days have been extremely heartbreaking for the Panday family as Chunky Panday's mother Snehlata Pandey passed away. Ananya, Rysa and Chunky penned notes to remember her on social media and expressed how much they will miss her. Ananya's post for her grandmother touched everyone's hearts on social media.

Now, Ananya's mother shared a photo with her daughters on her Instagram handle to express her love for them. In the photo, Ananya is seen posing with her sister Rysa and mom Bhavana on one end. Ananya is seen clad in a white tank top while Rysa is seen holding a glass of water. Bhavana is seen sporting a pair of sunglasses while posing with her daughters Ananya and Rysa in the photo. Sharing the photo, Bhavana wrote, "Me and my Cuties !!!!"

As soon as Bhavana shared the photo, fans began dropping comments on it. Not just this, close friends of the family also joined in to pour love on the Panday ladies. Farah Khan Kunder wrote, "Best," with a heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be seen next in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The Pan-India project will star Vijay and Ananya in the lead. It is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by . The new release date is yet to be announced. Besides this, Ananya also has Shakun Batra's untitled film with and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

