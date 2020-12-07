Ananya Panday and Rysa’s adorable UNSEEN childhood Pic with father Chunky Panday is too cute to miss

Ananya Panday’s doting mother Bhavana recently took to Instagram to drop a super adorable picture of the actress with her sister Rysa and father Chunky. Check it out.

Ananya Panday and her mother Bhavana Pandey are among the most popular mother-daughter duos in Bollywood. They share a great friendly rapport and are often spotted spending time together. Of late, Chunky Panday’s wife, who is an avid social media user, has been treating us with adorable childhood photos of her daughters. It goes without saying that Ananya and her sister Rysa mean the world to Bhavana and their doting mumma often takes to Instagram to cherish the old days.

Recently, the star wife took to her Instagram handle to share an unseen adorable childhood photo of her daughters. In the photo, young Ananya and Rysa can be seen posing with daddy Chunky. While the Student of the Year 2 star looks beautiful in a white t-shirt with denim shorts, her sister can be seen wearing a pink outfit. Both look cute as buttons here. Bhavana captions the stunning click as, “#straightintothecamera.” The photo has left everyone awestruck including . She writes, “So cute.” Ananya and Rysa’s sweet smiles are simply too cute to miss.

Check out Bhavana Pandey’s Instagram post:

Bhavana Pandey’s timeline is flooded with adorable childhood photos of her daughters that speaks volumes about her love for them. Meanwhile, Ananya, who was last seen in Khaali Peeli, is currently busy shooting for Shakun Batra's untitled film with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The Pati, Patni Aur Who star will also feature in Puri Jagannadh's pan India project with Vijay Deverakonda.

