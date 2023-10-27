Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan shell major 'workout buddy' goals in fun gym video; Watch

The young generation of actresses in Bollywood, including Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan, have always garnered attention with their real-life camaraderie and warm bond with each other. Unlike the previous generations of actresses, who were always pitched against each other by both the film industry and media, the Gen Z stars are maintaining healthy competition.

Interestingly, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan, two of the most sought-after actresses of contemporary Hindi cinema, are now winning the internet with their recent video from the gym, in which they are seen having a blast as they work out together.

Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan shell major 'workout buddy' goals

In the recent video shared by famous celeb fitness trainer Namrata Purohit, the Dream Girl 2 actress, and the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star are seen having a blast together, as they turn an intense work out session into a great fun time with their fun interactions. Both Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan look super fit in gym outfits in the video, which is now taking social media by storm.

"This is just a tiny glimpse of @saraalikhan95 and @ananyapanday‘s workout today.. making it look sooo easy... having fun while getting fit," reads trailer Namrata Purohit's Instagram post, which further describes the importance of enjoying every session.

Watch Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan's gym video, below:

Ananya Panday's work front

As you may know, Ananya Panday is currently going through an exciting phase in her acting career, with some promising projects in her kitty. The young actress is teaming up with Vikramaditya Motwane for an upcoming untitled cyber thriller. She recently wrapped up the shootings of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Call Me Bae, the upcoming web series that is slated to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Sara Ali Khan's upcoming projects

Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, is also totally busy in her acting career, with an exciting line-up of projects. The popular star recently wrapped up the shooting of Murder Mubarak, the upcoming dark comedy. She is playing the lead role in Metro In Dino, the upcoming anthology movie. Sara's much-awaited digital project, Ae Watan Mere Watan is now gearing up for its release on Amazon Prime Video soon.

