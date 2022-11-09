Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor have been dance partners since childhood, here’s proof

Ananya Panday is proving to be one of the most loved Bollywood actresses from the current generation. With the few movies she has been a part of, the actress has displayed her versatility and made sure that fans love her. It is a known fact that Ananya and her gang of BFFs, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda are always giving friendship goals. These childhood buddies were inseparable just like their moms. We have seen these pictures and videos of these girls chilling together now but today a video of baby Shanaya and baby Ananya dancing to a popular Bollywood song is going viral.

In the video, we can see Ananya Panday dressed in an all-white outfit. She wore a white top paired with white pants and a white hairband as she left her hair open. On the other hand, Shanaya Kapoor looks cute in an orange skirt and lime green tee. Both of them can be seen dancing on Shah Rukh Khan , Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho’s ‘It’s the time to disco’. We can see the crowd standing and looking at these cuties.

Ananya Panday’s work front

Ananya Panday, the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday, made her debut in the Hindi film industry in the year 2019 with the film Student of the Year 2. On the work front, Panday will next appear in the film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ alongside actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, and in then will be seen in the film ‘Dream Girl 2’ alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

Shanaya Kapoor’s work front

On the work front, Shanaya is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions will launch Shanaya in the film which will also stars Gurfateh Pirzada, best known for Netflix original Guilty, and another newcomer, Lakshya Lalwani. It will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak.

The characters of the movie were introduced by the filmmaker on his social media earlier this year. Shanaya was introduced as ‘Nimrit’ as Karan shared her first look in the movie.