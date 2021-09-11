Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor take traditional way for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations & nail the ethnic look

Ananya Panday has been quite fond of Ganesh Chaturthi and celebrates the holy festival with a lot of zeal every year. Interestingly, this year was no different and Ananya and her family have been celebrating Ganesh Utsav with a lot of excitement at their residence. And while Ananya and her mother Bhavana Pandey have been treating fans with the inside pics of their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the Student of The Year 2 actress’ dear friend Shanaya Kapoor also joined her for the celebration today.

Giving a glimpse of the same, Maheep Kapoor shared pics from the Ganpati celebrations wherein the young starlets were seen dishing out traditional vibes. While the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress wore a brown and white coloured outfit with floral print, Shanaya looked like a ray of sunshine in her bright yellow coloured outfit with white polka dots on the border. Interestingly, Maheep also wore a similar suit like daughter Shanaya but in light blue colour. Interestingly, Shanaya and Maheep were also accompanied by Jahaan Kapoor for the Ganpati celebrations. In the pics, Maheep, Shanaya, Ananya and Bhavana were seen posing with Lord Ganesha’s idol. The post was captioned as, “Ganpati Bappa Morya”.

Take a look at Shanaya Kapoor’s pics and Maheep Kapoor’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shanaya is expected to make her big Bollywood debut soon, however, her debut project is yet to be announced. On the other hand, Ananya has been on a roll lately and will be seen in Shakun Batra directorial with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Besides, she will also be seen in Vijay Deverakonda’s much talked about pan India project Liger.

