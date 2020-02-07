Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi share adorable photos with Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi

Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi shared some adorable photos from Karan Johar's twin's birthday party. Check them out.

's twins Yash Johar and Roohi Johar celebrated their birthdays recently and oh boy, it sure turned out to be a celebration and photos and videos from the party continue to come in. Attending the bash were the likes of Taimur Ali Khan with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Soha Ali Khan and all the kids. Photos from the party have all of our attention and now, some new photos have come in from none other than Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Both Ananya and Siddhant also had uber cool captions to the happy birthday posts and they are just as adorable as the photos itself. Ananya wrote, "sitting in a barbie inflatable car while looking for a spider man balloon happy bday Yash and Roohi #Munchkins" while Siddhant wrote, "Roohi listening to one of Annie aunty’s cheesy bed time stories, while Yash saves inflated Iron-man from the evil ceiling. Happy birthday Roohi & Yash!."

Check out Ananya Panday and Siddhant's posts right here:

(ALSO READ: WATCH: Karan Johar turned into a complete kid when there was chocolate cake at Yash and Roohi's birthday)

On the work front, the two are all set to collaborate with for an upcoming film and well, they are just as excited as us as both of them expressed just how excited as well as thankful they are for working with DP.

Credits :Instagram

Read More