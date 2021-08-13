Ananya Panday and sister Rysa Panday are cuteness overload in THIS major throwback PIC; Seen yet?

Ananya Panday might just be a few films old, but the young actress has successfully managed to make room for herself in the big Bollywood world. She made her debut in showbiz in 2019 with ’s ‘Student Of The Year 2’ alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She also received the Best Debut Award at the 65th edition of the Filmfare Awards. Ever since, she has remained in the limelight, and has gained millions of fans and followers on social media, who love to have a glimpse into her life.

Both Ananya and her mother Bhavana Pandey post a lot of unseen childhood, and throwback pictures on the gram. These cute throwback pictures are extremely popular and loved among netizens. Following this trajectory of sharing throwbacks, Bhavana, on Thursday, shared a super adorable childhood photo featuring Ananya and her younger sister Rysa. In the picture, we can see a kid Ananya in her bright yellow swimsuit and swimming goggles, and a toddler Rysa. Ananya bends down near Rysa, who is seated in a baby stroller, and cheerfully smiles at the camera. This picture of the two little Panday sisters will surely melt your heart.

Have a look:

On the work front, Ananya will be next in ‘Liger’ alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film helmed by Puri Jagannadh is a Hindi and Telugu language film, and is scheduled to release on September 9th, 2021. Apart from ‘Liger’ Ananya will also be seen in director Shakun Batra’s next film. It is yet to be named, and features actors , and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the leads.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday shares UNSEEN photos with her late grandmother: Rest in power my angel