Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan posing together in a throwback pic is a reminder of good old pre COVID days

We all know that ’s daughter, , and Ananya Panday are best friends, and while prior to the Coronavirus pandemic, we used to often snap these ladies catching up for lunch and dinner dates, however, due to the lockdown, since all of us are under quarantine, Ananya and Suhana can’t meet each other and therefore, today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a throwback photo of Ananya and Suhana as the two pose for the camera.

In the photo, while Suhana Khan is seen wearing a crop top and skirt, the Student of the year 2 actress is seen wearing an off-shoulder dress. A few days back, as Suhana Khan celebrated her 20th birthday, Ananya Panday was one of the first ones to wish her BFF on social media and as she penned a sweet note for the star kid alongside a throwback picture. Ananya shared a lovely picture from their outings to Shah Rukh’s Alibaug bungalow and alongside the photo, she wrote, “The two things I miss the most - the great outdoors and SUHANA!!! happy 20th bday Sue ...but u will be my little baby forever.” Soon after, Suhana left a comment as she wrote, “Hahaha you found one not bad,” and added, “I love youu thank you xxx” and “Misss uu.”

Both, Suhana and Ananya are taking online belly dancing classes amid lockdown and it was their trainer who took to social media to share a photo while the two were seen practicing belly dancing online. Ahead of the lockdown, Suhana had returned to Mumbai from New York, where she is studying. Often, Shah Rukh Khan is asked about Suhana Khan’s Bollywood debut and during a recent interview, when BFF Ananay was asked about Suhana’s big break, the actress said, “I think she wants to finish her education and make the most of that and then whenever she wants to she will come back and act. She is really, really talented and I can’t just wait.”

Check out Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan's throwback photo here:

