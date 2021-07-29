Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan’s unseen childhood sports day PHOTO is the cutest thing you’ll see today

On Wednesday, July 28, actor Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana, took to Instagram to share an unseen childhood picture of her daughter alongside childhood buddy . Ananya and Suhana studied in the same school and this new photo posted by Bhavana Panday gives a sneak peek into one of their sports day celebrations. Seated in a car, best friends Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan can be seen flaunting their achievement medals in front of the camera.

The picture appears to be clicked right after their sports day event as both the star-kids can be seen dressed in their school uniforms. Joining them is Ananya’s little sister Rysa who appears to be savouring a chocolate candy while the camera captures them. A young Bhavana also shares an infectious smile to celebrate the proud moment with her daughters. While sharing the throwback photo, Bhavana said, “School Sports Day Joy !!!!!! #simplepleasures #missthesedays #toomuchfun”. As soon as the photo surfaced online, it amassed a thunderous response from fans who couldn't stop hailing the star-kids as ‘cute’.

Take a look:

She is now gearing up for the release of her Pan-India film, Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the upcoming film is touted to be a romantic sports action movie that will simultaneously release in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and more. As for Suhana, the star kid is currently completing her high studies.

