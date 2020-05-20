Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff grooving to Govinda’s Kisi Disco Mein will ward off mid week blues; Watch

Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff recreate Govinda’s iconic song Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye while promoting Student of the year 2; See throwback video

Ananya Panday made her big Bollywood debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Punit Malhotra’s Student of the year 2, and during the promotions of the film, it so happened that Ananya and Tiger recreated Govinda and ’s iconic song- Kissi Disco Mein Jaaye. Yes, a video of the two has surfaced online which has Ananya and Tiger dance to the song. In the said video, we can see revealing that Ananya is such a Bollywood buff that she remembers hook steps of all the songs and that is when Ananya and Tiger recreated the hook step of the classic Govinda’s song.

After Shilpa Shetty announces the same, Ananya is seen hiding her face, and blushing and later, she goes to the stage with Tiger and the two gracefully do the hook step of Disco Mein Jaaye. On the work front, post her debut, Ananya was seen romancing Kartik Aaryan in Pati Patni Aur Woh, and prior to the pandemic, Ananya was shooting for Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter, and since movie shootings were stalled due to the lockdown, few portions of the film are yet to be shot.

Also, Ananya will be seen romancing Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda in her first PAN India project and the film is reportedly titled Fighter and also, Ananya has bagged a role in Shakun Batra's untitled next co-starring and Siddhant Chaturvedi. As for Tiger, he was last seen in Baaghi 3, and next, he will be seenin a sequel to Heropanti.

Check out Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff's video here:

