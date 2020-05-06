Ananya Panday and ‘The Vamps’ guitarist James McVey to interact on social media
Ananya shared that social media bullying is an evil that people face everyday on the numerous platforms that they use in their daily lives.
"I'm glad that James McVey and I will be fighting this evil together in our own small way. The world is going through a difficult time, currently and it is even more important than ever to be kind to everyone around and spread positivity. So Positive has been creating awareness through different ways and our aim continues to be to negate the spread of social media bullying by spreading positivity all across. I'm really looking forward to this insightful exchange with James," she said.
A topic that has poised to turn into the biggest online concern, cyber bullying. Join us for our live session with @ananyapanday and @jamesmcvey to discuss more about posting without roasting. @bottomlinemedia . . #SwachhSocialMedia #positivity #positivevibes #positivefeed #socialchange #digitalresponsibility #socialawareness #sopositive #sopositivedsr #antisocialmediabullying #ananya #ananyapanday
McVey added: "During this difficult time we find ourselves using social media more than ever. When I was at the receiving end of bullying I felt isolated and alone. Regardless of where you live or your background, it's important to remember that you are never alone."
"Millions of others are going through the same traumatic experience and I believe together we further the conversation and join the fight to end bullying," added the music artiste from England.
Also Read Ananya Panday: Here's how you can rock a pantsuit by taking inspiration from the Khaali Peeli actress
Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.