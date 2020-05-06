Ananya Panday and ‘The Vamps’ guitarist James McVey to interact on social media

  1. Home
Actress Ananya Panday and The Vamps' guitarist James McVey will come together for a cause. They will raise awareness about social media bullying during a live session on So Positive. The session will be hosted on May 8 on Instagram.
Ananya shared that social media bullying is an evil that people face everyday on the numerous platforms that they use in their daily lives.

"I'm glad that James McVey and I will be fighting this evil together in our own small way. The world is going through a difficult time, currently and it is even more important than ever to be kind to everyone around and spread positivity. So Positive has been creating awareness through different ways and our aim continues to be to negate the spread of social media bullying by spreading positivity all across. I'm really looking forward to this insightful exchange with James," she said.

McVey added: "During this difficult time we find ourselves using social media more than ever. When I was at the receiving end of bullying I felt isolated and alone. Regardless of where you live or your background, it's important to remember that you are never alone."

"Millions of others are going through the same traumatic experience and I believe together we further the conversation and join the fight to end bullying," added the music artiste from England.

