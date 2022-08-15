Ananya Panday and Vijay Devarakonda twin in black as they promote Liger in Warangal; PICS

Ananya Panday and Vijay Devarakonda are in gearing for their much-anticipated film Liger and the duo has been promoting the film on full swing. Meanwhile, the duo is currently in #Warangal, Telangana and Ananya shared a series of pictures of their new promotional look on her Instagram handle and we are in awe. While the Dear Comrade star looked handsome in a black kurta pajama, Ananya wore a black lehenga with a matching blouse. Ananya looked nothing less than gorgeous.

Sharing the pictures, the Khaali Peeli actress wrote, “Bujji kanna #Warangal you were all love and love and love #Liger25thAugust.” In one of the pictures, Ananya and Vijay poses together for the camera, while in another pic, they look each other in the eyes. However, rest of the pics feature Ananya alone as she smiled at the camera and poses in style.

Have a look at Ananya’s post:

On Sunday, Ananya took to her Instagram page to drop pictures of herself dressed in a blue co-ord set designed by Manish Malhotra. The 23-year-old actor wore the ensemble to promote her film Liger and captioned the post, " Alll smiles cuz we’re back in #Hyderabad #Liger25thAugust." Ananya styled her outfit with side-parted open tresses styled in soft waves, a statement ring, oxidized neckpiece and earrings. As soon as the actress dropped the pictures, Manish Malhotra commented on the post, “just gorgeousssssss in #khaab @manishmalhotraworld.” Her fans also rushed to the comment section and dropped several heart emoticons.

Liger, one of the much-awaited pan-India film is releasing on August 25. The film marks the debut of the actor in Bollywood. In the upcoming film, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen playing a Kickboxer with a speech defect. Ananya Panday plays the female lead while Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play prominent roles in Liger. Mike Tyson is playing a cameo role in Liger. In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions.