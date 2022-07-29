Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda take a local train ride as they promote Liger in Mumbai; PICS

All eyes are on Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda ever since their Pan-India film Liger has been announced. The trailer of the film was released recently and since then fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film. Well, last night at Koffee With Karan 7’s fourth episode, Ananya and Karan grabbed all the limelight with their revelations and now the actors have kickstarted the promotions of Liger. These two took a local train ride in the city and headed to promote Liger. Ananya took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from the promotions.

In the picture, we can see Vijay Deverakonda lying on Ananya Panday’s lap as they are seated on the local train. Ananya is wearing a yellow coloured crop top over blue coloured denim and looks like a ray of sunshine. On the other hand, Vijay can be seen wearing a black tee over blue denim and his iconic chappals. Then comes the pictures of Ananya looking glamourous posing on the train. Sharing these pictures, “#LIGER promotions are “on track” let’s go boyzzzzzz.”

Check out Ananya Panday’s post:

In the meantime, the duo recently graced the ever-famous Koffee With Karan 7 couch and made headlines because of their sassy replies on the talk show. During the episode, when host Karan Johar asked Vijay Deverakonda about his vibe with co-star Ananya Panday on the sets, he replied, “She makes me laugh. I find her very cute. I laugh a lot around her. She learns quickly. She did a very good job on Liger."

Additionally, post the success of the celebration anthem of Liger and Akdi Bakdi, the newest track from Liger, Waat Laga Denge featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Ramya Krishnan is out today. Vijay Deverakonda will play an MMA artist with a stammering issue in his next and Ananya Panday will play his love interest. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu will also essay key roles in the film, along with Mike Tyson in a special role.

