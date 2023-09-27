Ananya Panday arrives for Ganpati darshan; Shraddha Kapoor-Aditya Roy Kapur hug at Bhushan Kumar’s office

It’s been almost a week since Ganpati Bappa was welcomed in several homes and offices on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. However, B-town is still taking part in the festivities and the merriment, not yet ready to bid adieu to the elephant God. After Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma, and others, rumored couple of Bollywood, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted arriving at producer Bhushan Kumar’s office for Ganesh darshan. Actress Shraddha Kapoor was also clicked at the venue.

Ananya Panday arrived at Bhushan Kumar’s office for Ganpati Darshan

Dream Girl 2 actress and the rumored girlfriend of Gumraah actor Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday was papped as she arrived at movie and music producer, Bhushan Kumar’s T-series office to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. For the occasion, Ananya decided to go desi and wore a bright orange-hued anarkali and churidar set paired with an embroidered organza dupatta of the same color. She complimented her attire with big flashy earrings and completed her look with minimal makeup and a shiny bindi.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor exchange warm hug

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor were also spotted at the same venue later. When Aditya was seeking Bappa’s blessings near the mandap, Shraddha passed by him. On watching each other, they exchanged gestures post which the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress came to give her Aashiqui 2 co-star Aditya, a warm hug. Shraddha looked beautiful in her yellow-colored traditional attire. She tied her hair in a tight bun and wore a bangle to accessories her look. As for Aditya, he wore formals for the event and looked dapper in a lined shirt and a pair of trousers.

As the video of the couple went viral online, their fans couldn’t stop manifesting to see them together in another film. One user penned, “Even bappa wants them to be together,” while another one wrote, “We want them together in another movie. koi tou sunay hamari.” A third user wrote, “I am literally crying, god pls bring them back.”

