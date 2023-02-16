Ananya Panday arrives to support rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur at screening of The Night Manager-PICS

Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor starrer web series The Night Manager is all set to premiere on February 17 on Disney+ Hotstar. Ahead of the premiere, the makers hosted a screening of the show, which was attended by the cast Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome and others. Celebs such as Mrunal Thakur, Sanjana Sanghi, Vidya Balan were seen at the red carpet of the screening of the show. Aditya Roy Kapur’s rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday also arrived to support him at the screening!

Ananya Panday kept her look simple, and she was spotted arriving for The Night Manager screening in a white t-shirt, and light-blue bell-bottom jeans. Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur looked dapper in a white shirt, blue blazer, and matching pants. Ananya Panday posed for the paparazzi before heading inside the venue for the screening. Check out the pictures below!

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s dating rumours

Rumours about Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur dating each other surfaced after Karan Johar mentioned on Koffee With Karan 7 that he spotted Ananya and Aditya together at one of his parties. Ananya also mentioned that she finds Aditya ‘hot’. Post that, they were seen together a few times. They made a joint appearance at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party, and were also seen together in Qatar for FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

Just 2 days ago, Manish Malhotra shared a group picture from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception in Mumbai, and it showed Ananya and Aditya next to each other.

About The Night Manager

The Night Manager marks Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor’s web series debut, and it is the official Hindi remake of the British TV series of the same name, starring Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie. The Hindi adaptation is directed by Sandeep Modi.