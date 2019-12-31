Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan & Suhana are celebrating New Year with old friends & it seems fun; View PIC

Ananya Panday has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen posing with Aryan Khan, Suhana and others. She also reveals her New Year resolution in the same post.

We are just a few hours away from welcoming the New Year and most of us have already started the preparations for the same. Well, our beloved Bollywood celebs and the star kids are no less who have also begun their preparations. While some of them have jetted off for exotic vacays, a few others have decided to celebrate the special occasion with their near and dear ones. Moreover, their social media handles are abuzz with glimpses of the same.

Ananya Panday has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle which is the perfect proof that celebrations have, in fact, begun. In the picture, the Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress can be seen posing with a bunch of friends including and ’s kids, Aryan and Suhana. Ananya has also added a caption along with the post that reads, “new year, no new friends.” This implies her New Year resolution that she will maintain her previous friendship bonds well.

Check out Ananya Panday’s latest Instagram post below:

On the professional front, this year has proved to be quite lucky for Ananya Panday as it paved the way for her official entry into Bollywood with her debut film Student of the Year 2. Thereafter, she stunned everyone again with her amazing performance in the recently released film Pati, Patni Aur Woh. She has one more interesting project coming up which is Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. Talking about Aryan and , the two of them are yet to make an entry into the world of Bollywood.

