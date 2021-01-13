Ananya Panday asks fans if its too early to post a throwback as she shares PHOTOS from her Maldives vacay

Ananya Panday went to Maldives with Ishaan Khatter for celebrating New Year. Meanwhile, check out her throwback photos on Instagram.

Ananya Panday grabbed headlines earlier this year as she jetted off to Maldives with her Khaali Peeli co-star. This led to various speculations and rumours about the two of them dating each other. Not only that but their stunning pictures and videos from the exotic locale also surfaced on the internet and went viral in no time. Well, it seems like the Student of the Year 2 star isn’t over her vacation even after having returned to Mumbai a long time ago.

This is because she has shared a few more stunning pictures from her Maldives vacation. What also grabs our attention here is her catchy caption that reads, “is it too early to post a throwback?” Ananya is seen wearing a sleeveless multicoloured outfit as she strikes some poses happily for the camera. What also looks remarkable is the picturesque background that showcases the deep blue sea and the amazing sunset view. The diva looks pretty even without makeup here.

Check out the pictures below:

On the work front, as has been mentioned above, Ananya Panday was last seen in Khaali Peeli. The actress will next be seen in a Pan India movie that has been tentatively titled Fighter. It marks her first-ever collaboration with Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Deverakonda and has been helmed by renowned filmmaker Puri Jagannadh. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Shakun Batra’s next project that also features and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

