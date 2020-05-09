Ananya Panday asks Ishaan Khatter to go to sleep as he interacts with fans at midnight & we love their banter

Ananya Panday crashed Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter’s live at midnight and asked him to go to sleep. Check out their Instagram banter.

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are going to share screen space in Khaali Peeli and even though the film hasn’t completed its shooting, their jodi is already grabbing eyeballs. Yes, ever since the two starting shootings for the film, their BTS photos, videos and social media banter has been the point of everyone’s attention. From getting papped together to leaving nasty comments on each other’s posts to bombarding each other’s live on Instagram, Ananya and Ishaan don’t leave any opportunity to pull each other’s leg and in the latest, when Ishaan Khatter went live on Instagram post mignight, the first one to comment on the Live was Ananya Panday. As soon as Ishaan went live, Ananya crashed his live and asked him as to why is he up so late and when he said isn’t everyone up so late nowadays, Ananya asked him to go to sleep and also, said that she loves his earrings.

Talking about Khaali Peeli, the film was close to wrap up but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the shooting of the film was stalled. As per reports, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday shot for a high-octane chase sequence in the busy Bhendi Bazaar area of Mumbai and it is being said that it is the first time ever that an action sequence was shot in the area. Khaali Peeli is directed by Maqbool Khan and the film was scheduled to hit the theatre on June 12, 2020, however, given the Coronavirus lockdown, we are sure that the film’s release will be postponed.

Besides Khaali Peeli, Ananya will also be seen in an untitled Shakun Batra film featuring and Siddhant Chaturvedi. As for Ishaan, he will be seen in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy.

Check out Ananya Panday crashing Ishaan Khatter's live here:

