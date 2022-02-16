Ananya Panday in awe of Alia Bhatt’s panache as she gears for Gangubai Kathiawadi premiere at Berlinale 2022

Alia Bhatt has all the reasons to be excited these days. After all, her much talked about movie Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to hit the screens next week. This isn’t all. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial will also be premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival 2022. In fact, Alia had even flown to Berlin for the prestigious event and took the social media by a storm lately after she shared new pics from Berlin wherein she has been nailing in a white gown.

The pics, which were clicked by Marcos Rodriguez Velo, Alia look stunning in an off-shoulder white gown and had completed her look with minimal make up and open tresses. This isn’t all. She also added a flowery touch to her look as she added flowers in her hair. While Alia had captioned the post as, “Berlin baby (white heart emoji) #gangubaikathiawadi #berlinale2022”, Ananya was in awe of her look. Taking to the comment section, the Student of The Year 2 actress dropped a heart in the eyes emoticon. On the other hand, Pooja Bhatt was also all praises for her baby sister and commented, “Gorgeous” along with a heart emoticon.

Here's a look:

Meanwhile, talking about Gangubai Kathiawadi, the movie marks Alia Bhatt’s first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the actress is quite excited about it. During her recent interview with Mid Day, the actress admitted that she had self doubts when Bhansali had first narrated the script to her following which she put in extra efforts to do justice to the role. Also starring Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz in key roles, Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to release on February 25.