Ananya Panday is in awe of co star Vijay Deverakonda’s persona: ‘I have yet to meet someone so grounded’

Ananya Panday, who is working with Vijay Deverakonda in Fighter for the first time, can’t stop praising the Arjun Reddy star.

Ever since Ananya Panday has been roped in for Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming pan India project Fighter, fans can’t keep calm about their first collaboration. The two will be sharing the screen space for the first time and are expected to set the screens on fire. After all, both the celebrities are among the most sought after celebs in the industry and enjoy a massive fan following. In fact, their pics from rehearsals and reading sessions have also been going viral on social media before the lockdown.

And while we are eagerly waiting for Fighter to hit the screens, Ananya can’t stop gushing about working with the Arjun Reddy star. In a recent report published in Bollywood Life, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress is all praises of the Vijay and called him kind and humble. "I have yet to meet someone so grounded and humble despite being such a huge star. He is kind and soft-spoken,” Ananya was quoted saying. Looks like, Vijay and Ananya have developed a great camaraderie off screen and having a great time working together on Fighter.

For the uninitiated, Fighter will be helmed by Puri Jagganadh and will be based on the life of a boxer. This will be Ananya’s first pan India project and the diva has been walking the extra mile as she is learning the Telugu language for the movie to do justice for her character in Fighter. To note, Fighter will be bankrolled by ace filmmaker and Apoorva Mehta and will also star Charmmee Kaur in the lead.

