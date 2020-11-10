Ananya Panday is back with her pun worthy caption as she dolls up in a red dress but has 'nowhere to go'

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle and shared a stunning click in a red dress. The gorgeous star managed to grab everyone's attention once again with her relatable caption.

Actress Ananya Panday has her social media game going quite strong as she always manages to grab the attention of her fans with her witty and quirky captions. Not just this, she is also a style icon for many young girls and every time she sets foot on the red carpet, she leaves everyone in awe. On Tuesday, Ananya sent fans into a frenzy once again with a stunning photo of herself. But, mostly, it was her pun worthy caption that left everyone in splits.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared a gorgeous photo in which she was seen standing next to a door as she posed in a gorgeous red dress. She is seen clad in a loosely fitted, sleeveless blood red dress in the photo and her hair is perfectly styled. As she posed for the photo, Ananya looked every bit of a diva. With her perfectly dewy makeup, her look seemed complete and she appeared to be ready to head out.

However, the star's caption captured the irony of the situation as she dolled up but had no where to go. Ananya wrote, "Red-y and nowhere to go." As soon as Ananya shared the photo, several celebs dropped comments on the same. Maheep Kapoor called her 'hot' while Mrunal Thakur dropped a heart eyes emoticon.

Take a look at Ananya Panday's post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya recently returned after wrapping up a schedule of Shakun Batra's next with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film also stars Dhairya Karwa. It is being produced by 's Dharma Productions. Apart from this, Ananya also has her pan-India project with Vijay Deverakonda.

Also Read|Ananya Panday reveals working with Deepika Padukone was like 'family', says Shakun Batra was on her wish list

Credits :Ananya Panday Instagram

