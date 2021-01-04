Ananya Panday is back home but mentally still in Maldives as she drops another spectacular photo by the sea

Ananya Panday is dealing with vacation hangover as she shared another breathtaking photo from her Maldives holiday after returning home with Ishaan Khatter.

Ananya Panday welcomed 2021 amidst blue waters as she was holidaying with Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter in the Maldives. The duo definitely sparked fresh rumours as they left Mumbai and returned to the city together. While fans are wondering if a new romance is budding or its just promotional gimmicks, Ananya is already missing the island nation. Ishaan and Ananya returned to Mumbai on Sunday night and were snapped at the airport.

On Monday, Ananya was facing a serious case of vacation hangover as she took to Instagram to share a spectacular photo by the sea. Posing against the clear blue waters, Ananya rocked a bikini and turned up her style quotient. Along with her bikini, Ananya also wore a fringed jacket for the photo.

The colourful was another pop of colour to the already breathtaking photo. Sharing the photo, Ananya wrote, "Back home but mentally still here." Apart from her funky bikini looks, the young actor even dished out some stylish looks. Take a look at Ananya Panday's latest photos below:

Apart from Ishaan and Ananya, rumoured lovebirds and Kiara Advani also left the city together and are holidaying in the Maldives. However, they haven't shared any photos from their vacation together. They will be seen this year in Shershaah which is directed by Vishnuvardhan. Even though the couple have refused to comment on their relationship status, their die-hard fans are already excited for them.

ALSO READ: Rumoured lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra soak up the sun while swinging on a hammock; See Photos

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×