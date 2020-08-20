  1. Home
Ananya Panday is back to shooting amid COVID 19 outbreak; Gives a glimpse of safety measures on sets

Ananya Panday, who will be next seen in Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli, has resumed shooting post COVID 19 lockdown.
Mumbai
The COVID 19 outbreak in India had affected life on a large scale as it did bring life to a standstill. The deadly virus took a toll on every walk of life especially the entertainment industry as the shootings were halted for almost three months. However, after a long break, things are gradually coming back to normal as the authorities have permitted shooting in the non-containment zones. While several celebrities have resumed shooting, the recent one to join the league is Ananya Panday who is also happy to be back on the sets.

The Student of The Year 2 actress shared a boomerang video from the sets sharing the excitement to be back on the sets after a hiatus. In the video, Ananya gave a glimpse of the safety measures to keep the highly transmissible virus at bay. The video featured the crew on the sets dressed in safety gears, masks, face shields and gloves and they were also seen maintaining social distancing as they gear up for work. Ananya captioned it, “Back at it. #SafetyFirst.”

Take a look at Ananya’s post from sets:

According to media reports, Ananya has resumed the shooting for Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter and will be shooting the remaining portions of the Maqbool Khan directorial. To note, this Ali Abbas Zafar production will mark Ananya’s first collaboration with Ishaan. Besides, the actress has also been roped in for Shakun Batra’s next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi along with Puri Jagannadh’s pan India project featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Charmme Kaur.





Anonymous 11 minutes ago

Yayyyy!!!

