Ananya Panday to be questioned by NCB's Sameer Wankhede over WhatsApp chats; Phone & laptop seized: Report

After superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested in the cruise drugs case, the limelight has now turned on to Ananya Panday who was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Thursday. The actress appeared before the NCB on Thursday and was questioned by the officials over her WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan.

Reportedly, Ananya's name surfaced during the investigation which the NCB has termed as 'drug related WhatsApp chats'. Now, Ananya has been summoned once more on Friday for further questioning. According to a report published in ETimes, Ananya will be questioned by NCB's Sameer Wankhede and a female officer.

Ananya's phone and laptop has also been seized by the NCB for further investigation. However, a Times Now report revealed that Ananya is not an 'accused' in the ongoing drugs case, but has been called in by the agency as a 'witness'

While speaking to the media about the ongoing probe, an NCB officer clarified, "The investigation is going on. When NCB officials visit a person or location for questioning that does not mean the person is a culprit or being investigated. There are several procedures being followed."

On Thursday, Ananya arrived at the NCB office with her father Chunky Panday. The father-daughter duo were spotted leaving the NCB office shortly after two hours. Now, Ananya will appear before the NCB at 11 AM on Friday.

