Ananya Panday begins working on Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi; PIC

Ananya Panday has all the reasons to grin from ear to ear. After all, her recent release Gehraiyaan, also starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa, has been opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics. And after basking in the success of this Shakun Batra directorial, Ananya is once again making the headlines as she has begun preparing for her next project Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which will also star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead.

The Student of The Year 2 actress, who is quite active on social media, took to her Instagram story and shared the update about the movie. Ananya shared a video featuring the script of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and expressed her excitement to begin working on the new project. She wrote, “Let’s gooooo @arjunvarain.singh @siddhantchaturvedi @gouravadarsh”. Ananya also wrote, “The excitement and desire to highlight literally everything in a fresh script is real”. To note, while Kho Gaye Hum Kahan will be helmed by debutante Arjun Varain Singh, it will mark Ananya’s second collaboration with Siddhant after Gehraiyaan.

Written by Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Arjun Varain Singh, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan will reportedly revolve around three friends who are lost in the world of screens. Ananya, who is excited to be a part of the project, believes that the movie will be relatable to the current generation. “When it comes to Farhan [Akhtar, producer] and Zoya, they [have a command over] coming-of-age films centred on friendship. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan has a social media aspect to it, which makes it relatable and interesting,” Ananya was quoted saying to Mid Day.

