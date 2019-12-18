Ananya Panday on being pitted against Sara Ali Khan & Janhvi Kapoor: We all are friends and working together

Ananya Panday talks about her equation with Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor and being pitted against them. Read on to know what she said.

There is no doubt about the constant comparisons that are drawn between people who belong to the same category, and while comparisons do not mean rivalry, healthy competition is good. And Student Of The Year star Ananya Panday seems to have similar feelings about the constant comparisons between the star kids - Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and she herself.

The actress went on to say how there is no rivalry but it is good to have that competitive spirit in general and also added how things are extremely normal when Sara, Janhvi and she meet each other. She said how she has gone to the same school with Sara and she has known Janvhi for her entire life, and that they are all friends and working in the industry together. She mentioned how everyone is doing well in their spaces and that there is work for everyone.

Meanwhile, Ananya is currently basking in the success of Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The actress is also gearing up for her next film with Ishaan Khatter, Khaali Peeli. Sara, on the other hand, will be next seen in Aaj Kal with Kartik, while Janhvi, is currently shooting for Dostana 2.

ALSO READ: Pati Patni Aur Woh: Ananya Panday shares inside pictures of her and Kartik Aaryan from the film's success bash

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday reveals how she & Kartik Aaryan laugh it off when it comes to their relationship rumours

Credits :Hindustant Times

Read More