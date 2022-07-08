Ananya Panday on besties Suhana Khan & Shanaya Kapoor's debut: Emotional for me, can't wait to see them shine.

Ananya Panday is gearing up for the release of her big ticket film Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda. While Liger is a few weeks away, the young actress is working on her next film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. However, Ananya is most excited about her best friends also working alongside on their own debut films. BFFs Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor will soon be making their debut and their projects are currently being filmed.

Elaborating on the same, Ananya told IndiaToday.in, "I mean, I always say this, that Suhana, Shanaya and I have had this collective dream of being in showbiz and becoming actresses. Growing up, all we did together was play acting games. So it's very exciting for me, it's very emotional for me that both Suhana with Archies and Shanaya are making her debut. And they're both amazing. I can't wait for the world to see them shine." Suhana will be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies and Shanaya Kapoor will be seen in Bedhadak.

When asked if she would have any piece of advice for them, Ananya said, "I am really not the one to give them any advice because I'm starting out myself. But, of course, we all have conversations with each other about this and I'm very excited."

Ananya has Liger and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Liger's Akdi Pakdi: Vijay Deverakonda helps Ananya Panday whistle in teaser poster; Song out July 11