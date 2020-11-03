Ananya Panday & BFF Shanaya grooving to SRK, Preity’s It’s the Time to Disco is an epic blast from past; VIDEO

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are childhood friends. On Shanaya's birthday, Ananya's mom Bhavana had shared a cute throwback video from their childhood where the two girls were seen shaking a leg to Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta's song It's the time to disco.

Actress Ananya Panday made her way back to Mumbai last evening, just in time to attend her best friend Shanaya Kapoor's birthday bash. While Ananya had been shooting on her own birthday, the actress finished work and returned to Mumbai and joined Shanaya's birthday party. Amid this, wishes kept pouring in on social media for Shanaya and Ananya's mom Bhavana Pandey shared the cutest throwback video of Ananya and Shanaya together dancing on 's song that has left netizens in awe.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya's mom shared a cute video from her daughter and Shanaya's childhood days when they danced in front of all on Shah Rukh, and 's song, It's the Time to Disco from Kal Ho Naa Ho. The cute expressions on Ananya and Shanaya's face as they grooved and tried to do the same steps that SRK, Preity did in the film were just too adorable to miss. It appeared as if Chunky Panday was recording the little girl's dance as in the end, we hear his voice.

A cute little Ananya is seen dressed in a white top with pants while Shanaya is seen clad in an orange skirt with top. The two BFFS looked beyond adorable in the throwback video. However, we surely missed their third best friend in the frame.

Take a look at Ananya and Shanaya's video:

Meanwhile, Ananya even shared a cute throwback photo with Shanaya a day back to wish her on her special day. Last night, Ananya along with several others like and more made their way to Shanaya's birthday celebrations. Meanwhile, Ananya returned to Mumbai after shooting with , Siddhant Chaturvedi for Shakun Batra's next. The film is produced by .

Credits :Bhavana Pandey instagram

