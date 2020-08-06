Ananya Panday is a big animal lover as she has a 'pawsome' day with her furry babies; See Post

Ananya Panday, who was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, was seen enjoying quality time with her pet dogs in her recent Instagram post.

Ananya Panday is undoubtedly one of the most sought after newcomers in Bollywood. The actress, who made her debut with 2019 release Student of The Year 2, has managed to win hearts with her stunning looks, vivacious personality, fashion statements and of course her impressive acting skills. Besides, Ananya has also been a social media queen who never fails to make heads turn every time she makes a post on Instagram and she undoubtedly enjoys a massive fan following across the world. In fact, each of her post manages to take social media by a storm.

While Ananya continues to be a rage among her social media family, her recent post on Instagram is once again winning hearts as she is seen enjoying some quality time her two pet dogs. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress, who looked stunning in her denim outfit which she had paired with matching earrings, was seen cuddling with her pooches and was indeed enjoying every moment with them. Flaunting her animal lover side, Ananya captioned the image as, “u make me haaaaapy when skies are greeeey.”

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s recent Instagram post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ananya Panday, who was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, will now be seen in Maqbool Khan directorial Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. Besides, she has also been roped in for Shakun Batra’s next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and along with puri Jagannadh’s pan India project which also features Vijay Deverakonda in the lead.

