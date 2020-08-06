  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ananya Panday is a big animal lover as she has a 'pawsome' day with her furry babies; See Post

Ananya Panday, who was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, was seen enjoying quality time with her pet dogs in her recent Instagram post.
6894 reads Mumbai
Ananya Panday is a big animal lover as she has a 'pawsome' day with her furry babies; See PostAnanya Panday is a big animal lover as she has a 'pawsome' day with her furry babies; See Post
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ananya Panday is undoubtedly one of the most sought after newcomers in Bollywood. The actress, who made her debut with 2019 release Student of The Year 2, has managed to win hearts with her stunning looks, vivacious personality, fashion statements and of course her impressive acting skills. Besides, Ananya has also been a social media queen who never fails to make heads turn every time she makes a post on Instagram and she undoubtedly enjoys a massive fan following across the world. In fact, each of her post manages to take social media by a storm.

While Ananya continues to be a rage among her social media family, her recent post on Instagram is once again winning hearts as she is seen enjoying some quality time her two pet dogs. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress, who looked stunning in her denim outfit which she had paired with matching earrings, was seen cuddling with her pooches and was indeed enjoying every moment with them. Flaunting her animal lover side, Ananya captioned the image as, “u make me haaaaapy when skies are greeeey.”

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s recent Instagram post:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

u make me haaaaapy when skies are greeeey

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday) on

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ananya Panday, who was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, will now be seen in Maqbool Khan directorial Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. Besides, she has also been roped in for Shakun Batra’s next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone along with puri Jagannadh’s pan India project which also features Vijay Deverakonda in the lead.

Also Read: Ananya Panday has found her new favourite emoji and it's not what you think; See PHOTO

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: From Supreme Court’s order to ED summoning Rhea Chakraborty
Shekhar Suman: Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Rhea Chakraborty involved but there’s a mastermind
Raveena Tandon’s EXPLOSIVE interview: I was targeted by Bollywood cabals, heroes & chaploos media
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain: All you need to know about Bollywood’s latest couple
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement