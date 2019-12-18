Ananya Panday on Bigg Boss 13: This is the only season I’ve not watched properly & I’m really sad about it

Post Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya Panday will be seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter.

Bigg Boss 13 has gripped the entire nation so much so that the show has now been given an extension of five weeks which means that the finale of the show will take place in February next year. Now, besides the aam junta, a lot of B-town celebs who visit the show reveal that they are big fans of the show and follow the show religiously. Remember during the promotions of Pati Patni Aur Woh when Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar had visited the sets of the show, Ananya and Bhumi said that they have been big fans of the show.

Now during a recent interview, when Ananya was asked whether she has been following season thirteenth of the show, she had said that she did catch up on the first month of the show because she was relatively free but due to shootings and promotions, she hasn’t been able to watch the show. “I did catch up on the first month of Bigg Boss 13 when I was relatively free. Now that I have been promoting and so busy shooting that I have not been able to watch it as much as I would like. I went on the show and I met everyone and Salman sir. This season is the only season I have not watched properly so I am really sad about that,” said Ananya.



Talking about Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan have come together for the first time on screen and ever since the two had started shooting for the film, they have been linked together. Although the two deny dating each other but we totally love their camaraderie. During a recent interview, when Kartik Aaryan was asked about him equation with Ananya, he had said that he doesn’t wish to talk about his personal relationship. Post Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya Panday will be seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter.

