Ananya Panday blesses our Friday night with ravishing pics; Fan asks 'Will you fly with me to Hawaii?'

Ananya Panday is a popular girl on the gram and thanks to her on-point social media game, the actress enjoys a massive fan following. Ananya Panday is only a few films old in Bollywood showbiz but the young actress has successfully managed to be in the limelight consistently. Thus, she is quite the busy bee. Coming back to her Instagram, the actress always blesses our feed with her stunning pictures and sometimes, even makes us laugh out loud with her goofy posts. Today, it was the day for drop-dead gorgeous pictures and honestly, it is just necessary now to put the evil eye on her beauty!

Ananya Panday posted some pretty mirror selfies on her Instagram. She was in a black tank top and had subtle makeup on. What caught our attention, however, was her exquisite necklace with the ‘evil eye’ sign on it. Even her beautiful phone cover with the adorable charm added to the whole vibe of the pictures. For the caption, Ananya left it short and simple and just put the evil eye emoji. The post was an instant hit. The 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' troupe Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari Soni went gaga over the pic and wrote ‘pretty’. On the other hand, even Mira Rajput had her compliment ready and commented, ‘Nika’.

Check Ananya's post:

Meanwhile, on Friday, Ananya Panday was seen with the Khan clan - Suhana, Aryan and AbRam as they cheered for KKR at IPL. Ananya even put up a celebratory story after KKR won against Punjab Kings.

