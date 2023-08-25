Ananya Panday blushes as paps ask her to pose with rumored BF Aditya Roy Kapur at Dream Girl 2 screening-WATCH

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl 2 has hit the theatres today. Last night, a special screening of Dream Girl 2 was held by the makers, and it was attended by a number of celebrities including Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vidya Balan, Sunny Kaushal, Sharvarri Wagh, among others. Ananya’s rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur also arrived to support the actress. Before the screening began, Ananya was seen posing for the paparazzi. Watch how she reacted as the papas asked her to pose for a picture with Aditya Roy Kapur.

Ananya Panday blushes when asked to pose with rumored BF Aditya Roy Kapur

In a video that has surfaced on Instagram, Ananya Panday is seen posing for pictures with her co-star Ayushmann Khurrana. She then posed solo for the pictures, and the actress seemed to be in a visibly cheerful mood. The paparazzi then asked her to pose for one picture with her rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur. The actress smiled and blushed before she headed towards the theatre for the screening. Check out the video below!

For the screening, Ananya Panday opted for a denim-on-denim look. She wore a chic denim corset top, with baggy flared denim pants. Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur rocked a denim shirt over a white tee and paired it with black jeans.

Ananya also posed for pictures with her parents Bhavana and Chunky Panday. Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana arrived for the screening with his wife Tahira Kashyap, who looked absolutely gorgeous in a white saree. In case you missed it, check out the video below!

About Dream Girl 2

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilya, and bankrolled by Balaji Motion Pictures, Dream Girl 2 stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. The film also features an ensemble cast including Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and many others.

