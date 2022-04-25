Ananya Panday is ‘boomerang obsessed’ as she oozes oomph in white corset top & we aren’t complaining

Ananya Panday is quite the social media birdie. The young actress keeps an active presence on Instagram where she often treats fans and followers to glimpses of her personal and professional life. Although only a few movies old in showbiz, Ananya has found her space in B’Town. Tonight, she was papped at Karan Johar’s star-studded bash for the Netflix Global TV Chief Bela Bajaria and the Student of The Year 2 actress was in attendance as well. Taking to her Instagram stories, Ananya shared glimpses of her glamourous look for the night on her Instagram stories.

A few hours back, Ananya took to the stories feature on her Instagram space and shared a slew of boomerangs. In the short videos, the actress flaunted her diva avatar as she wore a white corset top with matching white trousers for Karan’s party. Her shoulder-length hair was left open and styled in waves, while she sported dewy and flawless makeup. She looked at the camera and recorded not one but three boomerangs. She captioned the second one ‘Boomerang obsessed’.

Here's a screengrab from Ananya Panday’s boomerang:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday is currently working for Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. She will be sharing screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the Arjun Varain Singh directorial. Apart from this, she also has the pan-India film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

