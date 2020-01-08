Ananya Panday boomerangs into Khaali Peeli shoot and brightens up our day with her endearing smile; WATCH

Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share a boomerang from the sets of Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli. The young icon looked pretty as she geared up for shoot. Check it out.

When it comes to naming a fun loving young star in Bollywood, Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Ananya Panday comes to mind. The diva has been busy shooting for Ishaan Khatter co-starrer Khaali Peeli in Wai, Maharashtra and while working, Ananya seems to find her pleasures in the simplest of things. Be it enjoying a swing near shoot location or just soaking in the greenery of the fields, Ananya has been sharing photos and videos from Khaali Peeli shoot on social media. The latest one has caught our attention.

In a boomerang video shared by Ananya on her Instagram story, she can be seen chilling and smiling as she waits in the car for her shot to begin. In the video, the Student Of The Year 2 star can be seen clad in a white ganji and her hair is left open. As she smiled and clicked the video, Ananya flaunted her nose pin and left us in awe of her natural beauty. With minimal makeup and just a light pink lipstick, the Pati Patni Aur Woh star looked gorgeous.

Ananya’s recent release Pati Pati Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar received a good response from fans. Now, she is shooting with Ishaan Khatter for Khaali Peeli. Directed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli’s first look left fans excited to see a fresh pairing coming forth in 2020. The film is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar under Zee Studios banner and is slated to release on June 12, 2020.

