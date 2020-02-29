Ananya Panday is a bundle of cuteness in THIS throwback family photo with Chunky Panday, Bhavana & sis Rysa

Ananya Panday is one of the popular stars in Bollywood. Recently, Ananya’s mom Bhavana Pandey shared a throwback family photo that is bound to leave you smiling. Check it out.

Among the currently popular stars in Bollywood, Ananya Panday’s name shines right at the top. The Khaali Peeli actress began her 2020 on a happy note as she bagged the Filmfare award for the best debut in Student Of The Year 2. While the stunning star is often at the center of media’s attention, Ananya is a complete family girl and often likes to spend time with her family. On weekends too, often she is seen hanging out with her mom, Bhavana, dad Chunky Panday and sister Rysa.

Recently, Ananya’s mom shared an adorable throwback photo of their family and it is taking over the internet. In the photo, Ananya can be seen looking cute as a button while posing with her sister Rysa by her side. Clad in a casual lavender tee, the Khaali Peeli actress was all smiles while posing with her parents. Seeing the adorable childhood photo, one can surely guess that the Pati Patni Aur Woh star was a cute and adorable little kid too.

Bhavana shared the throwback photo of her family and fans were in complete awe of Ananya’s cuteness. Meanwhile, often her family members share throwback photos which become a treat for all her fans. A while back, Maheep Kapoor shared a video from Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s mehendi where Ananya could be seen dancing with Shanaya Kapoor on It’s the time to Disco.

On the work front, Ananya will be seen with Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli. The film is a thriller and for the same, Panday and Khatter have performed their own stunts. Directed by Mabool Khan, Khaali Peeli is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and is slated to hit the screens on June 12, 2020. Apart from this, Ananya recently bagged a role in Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut film and will also be a part of Shakun Batra’s next starring and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

