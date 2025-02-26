Ananya Panday calls dad Chunky Panday’s choice of clothing ‘questionable’; admits to ‘locking horns’ with him for THIS reason

Ananya Panday shares a great bond with her father, Chunky Panday. The duo often talks about their fun dynamic in interviews or indulges in social media banter. Recently, the actress called her dad’s choice of clothing ‘questionable.’ Ananya also revealed that they sometimes ‘locked horns’ when choosing movie scripts for her.

In a recent interview with Vogue India, Ananya Panday’s father, Chunky Panday, said that she loved his choice of clothes and even borrowed his shirts. However, he added that she didn’t like the choice of movies that he wanted her to do.

To this, Ananya replied, “Your choice of clothing is questionable, but I do borrow your clothes occasionally.” In the context of movies, the actress explained that they were from different generations and were also different as actors.

Ananya Panday mentioned that she and her dad bonded over the kind of films they watched. She shared that they saw commercial films, like Pushpa 2: The Rule and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, together.

The Call Me Bae star revealed that they did sometimes disagree over scripts. She stated, “Sometimes we lock horns when picking scripts because I want to explore my craft as much as possible and do roles that are slightly off-center and more meaningful.”

However, Ananya liked that her father let her make mistakes in her journey and gave her advice without forcing her. She expressed her belief that they would soon reach a ‘middle ground.’

Ananya Panday is gearing up for a lot of exciting projects on her professional front. She is a part of an upcoming movie based on lawyer C. Sankaran Nair. It is reportedly titled Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh. She will share the screen with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan in this historical drama.

The film is adapted from the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. Its theatrical release is apparently set for April 18, 2025. After that, Ananya has Chand Mera Dil in her lineup. She is paired opposite Lakshya in the romantic movie.