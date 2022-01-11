Ananya Panday calls her Liger character 'amusing and entertaining'; Opens up on foraying into 4 new industries

Actress Ananya Panday has been in the headlines since she signed on for her big project Liger opposite superstar Vijay Deverakonda. The film has been the talk of the town for a while and last year, Ananya and Vijay jetted off to shoot with Mike Tyson in the US. Liger happens to be Ananya's first multi-language film as it is reportedly being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. It will also be released in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Now, in a recent chat with Bombay Times, Ananya opened up about her experience of overcoming language barriers and her character in the film.

Talking about her role in the film, Ananya shared with the Bombay Times that her character is quite 'amusing and entertaining'. She further said that Liger is an 'out and out masala film' and that it was a dream for her to be a part of such a project. Talking about learning a language for the film, Ananya said that the language was a 'small barrier' considering the regional & world cinema that recently everyone has been exposed to. She also hoped that with Liger, she could kick off a new journey as the film releases in different languages.

Talking about it, Ananya told the daily, "Foraying into four new industries is scary, but also super exciting. I can’t wait to see how the audience reacts to both films and my characters in them. And language is such a small barrier and I think we’ve all seen that this year, after being exposed to so much regional and world cinema." Further, Ananya reflected on how it is important to get over being conscious while doing an over-the-top fun character like Liger. She said, "I think after you get over that initial feeling of being conscious when you’re doing over-the-top comedy, and just have fun instead of being scared of how it will end up looking, it all works out."

The actress is looking forward to the world seeing her performance in the Vijay Deverakonda co-starrer and her excitement is evident. While she was in the US with the Liger team, Ananya kept sharing updates via photos and videos on social media. Talking about the film, on New Year, the makers released the first glimpse of Vijay as Liger in the film and left everyone excited. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film is backed by Charmme Kaur and Karan Johar. It is slated to release on August 23, 2022.

