Ananya Panday calls Ishaan Khatter 'partner in crime' as she drops a dreamy still before Khaali Peeli release

Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share a still with Ishaan Khatter on Instagram. In the photo, Ananya looked gorgeous as she was seen staring at her co-star. The star shared the photo a day ahead of Khaali Peeli's release.
7878 reads Mumbai
Ananya Panday calls Ishaan Khatter 'partner in crime' as she drops a dreamy still before Khaali Peeli release
Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are all charged up for their first release together, Khaali Peeli. The film starring Ishaan and Ananya together is all set to premiere on ZeePlex tomorrow. Both the stars have been promoting their film on social media over the past few weeks and now, a day ahead of the release on OTT, Ananya dropped a dreamy still from it and called her co-star Ishaan, 'partner-in-crime.' The film's trailer had left fans excited to see the fresh pairing on screen. 

Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared a still from the film where she along with Ishaan could be seen enjoying themselves at a fare. In the photo, Ananya is seen clad in a pink salwar kameez while Ishaan is seen in a taxi driver's uniform. The two seemed to be engrossed in a scene in the photo and the backdrop of the fun fare made it a sight to behold. The film is all set to drop tomorrow and seeing Ananya's post, fans were excited about it. 

Ananya wrote, "Calm amongst the chaos  my partner in crime always @ishaankhatter  #KhaaliPeeli releases tomorrow!  Click the link in my bio to get your tickets now!!!!  @zeeplexofficial @zee5."

Take a look at Ananya and Ishaan's still from Khaali Peeli:

Meanwhile, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat as the antagonist. The trailer gave fans a glimpse into a roller coaster ride where both Ishaan and Ananya are seen running away with a bag full of jewellery from the antagonist played by Jaideep. It is helmed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Mehra, Zee Studios. It is slated to release on ZeePlex on October 2, 2020. 

Also Read|Ananya Panday shares unseen pics from her look test for Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli; See Post

Credits :Ananya Panday Instagram

