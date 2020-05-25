Ananya Panday calls Karan Johar 'best of the best' as she wishes the filmmaker on his birthday

Ananya Panday sends birthday wishes to Karan Johar through a sweet and hilarious post on Instagram. Check it out.

is undoubtedly one of the best filmmakers of the Bollywood film industry. Right from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, My Name is Khan to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, he is accredited for producing and directing some amazing masterpieces in the history of Hindi films that will be remembered for generations. Karan has also given break to many budding talents through his movies. For the unversed, today marks the 48th birthday of the ace filmmaker.

Ananya Panday who got her breakthrough in Bollywood with Student of the Year 2 helmed by Karan Johar has now wished the filmmaker on his birthday by sharing a quirky but sweet post for him on her Instagram handle. The Khaali Peeli actress has shared a throwback picture with Karan on the photo-sharing app in which the two of them are seen striking quirky poses. She writes, “Happy Birthday. To the best of the best @karanjohar. Love u loads.”

Check out Ananya Panday’s post below:

On the work front, Ananya will be next seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli. Karan, on the other hand, has a couple of movies lined up one of which is Brahmastra featuring , Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead roles. It has been directed by Ayan Mukerji and is slated to release next year. On the personal front, KJo is a doting father of two kids namely Yash and Roohi.

(ALSO READ: Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi gearing up to head to the airport is all of us post the lockdown ends; WATCH)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×