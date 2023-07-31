Ananya Panday calls Karisma Kapoor her ‘fashion inspiration’; says ‘I have a picture of her stuck on my…’

Ananya Panday has been in the news for the past few weeks for both her career and her love life. She has been gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, the comedy-drama Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. She has also been going steady in her rumored relationship with actor Aditya Roy Kapur. Though the couple has not confirmed their relationship yet, they have been grabbing eyeballs with their frequent appearances together like on their European holiday or the Barbie movie date. Ananya again made heads turn as she recently turned showstopper for a fashion show. Here's a closer look.

Ananya Panday dazzles the runway and calls Karisma Kapoor her fashion inspiration

Ananya Panday walked the ramp on Sunday, July 30, at the India Couture Week. She showcased the latest collection of designer Rimzim Dadu. As she charmed the audience with her walk, the actor also revealed her fashion inspiration on the sidelines of the show. She has been a fan of actress Karisma Kapoor all her life to the extent that she has a picture of her in her vanity van. She revealed her love for Karisma’s fashion choices and how she believes her to be a trendsetter in the industry. Ananya told PTI, "I have grown up watching Karisma Kapoor's films and I have a picture of her stuck on my vanity van's mirror wall. I just love her fashion. She always has fun with it and sets trends. She has been a huge inspiration.”

Ananya stole the spotlight in a stunning golden outfit and mesmerized the audiences as she walked the runway with grace and confidence. She was dressed in a golden slit skirt paired with a matching blouse with mesh and lace. She accessorized the look with hoop earrings and wore minimal makeup and open hair. At the show, Ananya also opened up about her personal choices in fashion and said that she liked to be comfortable and did not dress based on the opinions of others. She also talked about how costumes are important for an actor to completely transform into their character.

Ananya Panday’s work front

Ananya was recently seen making a cameo appearance in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Apart from Dream Girl 2 that releases on August 25, she has a promising lineup of films including Farhan Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Vikramaditya Motwane’s cyber thriller Control.

