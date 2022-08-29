Ananya Panday calls Kho Gaye Hum Kahan a 'cathartic' experience: It seems like someone is dissecting my life

Ananya Panday is undoubtedly one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. Despite being a few films old, Ananya has successfully made her space in the big and glamorous world of showbiz. She rose to prominence following her appearances in Student Of The Year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Gehraiyaan. Needless to say, Ananya enjoys a massive fan following. The actress was last seen in the recently released film Liger which also features South sensation Vijay Deverakonda in the lead.

Ananya will star next in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in pivotal roles. Now the actress talked about her experience of working on the film and called it a 'cathartic' experience. Talking to PTI, Ananya said that there are times when she read a scene and felt that it has happened to her, it seemed like someone is dissecting her life. "I have had my own bit to this film, you almost feel like it's real," she added.

Further, the actress said that Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is relevant to someone especially of her age because it has a lot to do with social media. "It's a coming-of-age story about friendship. There are emotions that we all go through. It is quite cathartic," Ananya told in an interview. For the unversed, Ananya and Siddhant will be sharing screen space for the second time after Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan also stars Kalki Koechlin in the movie. The film is written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, and Reema Kagti. It is also being produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan Akhtar.

Meanwhile, Liger also featured Ramya Krishnan, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Ronit Roy, and Getup Srinu. This also marked Ananya's debut in Telugu cinema.

