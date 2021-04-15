Ananya Panday calls Suhana Khan as makeup guru among her & Shanaya Kapoor; Says she’s probably worst at it

In a recent interview, Ananya Panday has opened up on her approach to beauty and revealed who is pro in makeup among her, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. Here's what she has said.

The stunning Ananya Panday is one of the talented and prettiest actresses that we have in Bollywood. The Student of the Year 2 star often flaunts her flawless natural beauty via pictures on social media. Right from starting off her day with an intense workout to eating healthy, the stunning actress goes to extra lengths to take care of her skin. Also, Ananya is quite good when it comes to doing makeup all by herself proves, her posts. But the actress thinks the other way around and feels that she is probably the worst in makeup as compared to her besties Shanaya Kapoor and .

In a recent interview with Vogue India, Ananya opened up on her approach to beauty and asserted that she has a very balanced equation with beauty and makeup. The stunner mentioned that she ' loves being that glamorous girl, dressing up, and getting her pictures clicked. But when she is not working, she wants the complete opposite of that.'

Further, talking about her childhood friends, Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan, the Khaali Peeli star revealed that Shah Rukh’s daughter is the makeup guru of the squad. The popular magazine quoted Ananya as saying, “She (Suhana) does the perfect winged liner!” I am probably the worst at it out of everyone.” If that doesn’t come from a space of humility, she sure does a good job of hiding it, I think to myself, as she tells me more.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ananya will next be seen in the upcoming action film Liger that has been directed by Puri Jagannadh. The actress will be seen sharing the silver space with South heartthrob Vijay Devarakonda. Besides this, the Pati Patni Aur Who star also has Shakun Batra’s upcoming untitled film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and in her kitty.

Also Read: Ananya Panday misses Suhana Khan & Shanaya Kapoor while watching IPL donned in a KKR jersey

Credits :Vogue India

Share your comment ×