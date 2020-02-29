Ananya Panday can’t stop smiling as she shoots for Vijay Deverakonda starrer & co star Charmme Kaur is in awe

As Ananya Panday is set to star opposite Vijay Deverakonda in a pan India project, she is all smiles while working with the Arjun Reddy star.

Ananya Panday, who made her debut with 2019 release Student of The Year 2, has been on the role ever since. After a grand debut, the diva was seen in Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh and left everyone awestruck. And now this young starlet is all set to romance nation’s heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda in his upcoming pan India project. Although the makers are yet to finalise a name for the movie, Ananya can’t stop gushing about working with Vijay and the team.

In fact, her co-star from the movie Charmme Kaur recently shared a picture of Ananya on social media from the sets wherein Ananya was seen flaunting her flawless smile. Interestingly, not just us but Charmme was also in awe of the innocence in Ananya’s smile and revealed that the Student of The Year 2 star is the life of the set. “Never a dull moment while @ananyapanday is around,” she captioned the picture. Later, Ananya also reposted the picture with the caption, “always smiling on set”.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s pic from the sets of Vijay Deverakonda starrer:

Interestingly, Ananya has been working hard for her role in the movie and is also said to be learning the Telugu language for this pan Indian project. Apparently, Ananya wants to dub for herself in as many languages as possible. Meanwhile, the diva is busy in Maqbool Khan directorial Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. The movie is slated to hit the screens in June this year.

Credits :Instagram

