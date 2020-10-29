  1. Home
Ananya Panday cannot stop gushing over her cute childhood PHOTOS shared by mom Bhavana ahead of her birthday

Ananya Panday is all set to turn a year older this week and ahead of her birthday, her mom Bhavana Pandey has been sharing adorable childhood memories on social media. Now, Ananya's mom shared the cutest photos from the old days with the actress and they have left fans gushing.
Ananya Panday cannot stop gushing over her cute childhood PHOTOS shared by mom Bhavana ahead of her birthday
Over the past few days, Ananya Panday's mom Bhavana Pandey has been on a spree of sharing her daughter's childhood photos on social media as she gears up for the SOTY 2 star's birthday. Ananya, who will be turning a year older on October 30, has been taking note of all the videos and photos that her mom has been sharing and is in complete awe of them. And once again, Bhavana shared the cutest childhood memories of Ananya that have left netizens mighty impressed. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bhavana shared 3 adorable childhood snaps of Ananya. In one of the photos, a cute little Ananya could be seen curling up in her mum Bhavana's lap while posing with dad Chunky. In another picture, the Khaali Peeli star could be seen dressed in a cute red and white night suit with a matching cap while posing for the camera. In another, mom Bhavana could be seen smothering Ananya with her love.

Sharing the photos, Bhavana wrote, "#2daystogo #birthdaygirl love you." Soon, Ananya also commented on her mom's post and wrote, "Aw that's sweet." All through the week, Ananya's mom has been sharing endearing childhood memories of her daughter to mark her birthday week. 

#2daystogo #birthdaygirl love you

A post shared by Bhavana Pandey (@bhavanapandey) on

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was last seen with Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli. The film managed to impress fans as it was released on an OTT platform. Now, she will be seen in Shakun Batra's next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film's shoot had kicked off in Goa last month. Apart from this, Ananya also has a pan-India film with Vijay Deverakonda. 

Also Read|Ananya Panday doles out mid week inspiration as she nails headstand but fans are smitten by her all pink look

Credits :Bhavana Pandey instagram

