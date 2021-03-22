Ananya Panday catches up with the Panday fam & poses for picture perfect snap after walking the ramp at LFW

Ananya Panday walked the ramp last night at the Lakme Fashion Week 2021 and post that, headed to join her family for a dinner. The gorgeous star enjoyed a family dinner with Chunky Pandey, Bhavana Pandey, Rysa, Alanna, Deanne and others.

Actress Ananya Panday has been in the headlines over the past few days owing to her stint at the Lakme Fashion Week 2021. The Khaali Peeli star stunned on the ramp on Sunday night as she turned showstopper for a designer. Post the amazing show, Ananya headed to catch up with her entire family over dinner and well, soon photos of her with the entire Panday clan surfaced on social media. The gorgeous star was seen making her way to a restaurant in the city and while photos from paps came in, it was the inside photo from the dinner that left fans in awe.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ananya's dad, Chunky Panday shared a photo from the family evening. In the picture-perfect family photo, we could see Ananya opting for a cute look in multi-coloured co-ords. She is seen posing next to her dad Chunky and mom Bhavana Pandey. In the front, we could see Rysa and Ahaan Panday posing with each other and on one side, Alanna with her beau could be seen sharing the frame. Apart from this, Chikki and Deanne Panday also were present in the family photo.

Sharing the photo, Ananya's dad wrote, "Midnight Sunday Brunch." Soon the photo went viral on social media among various fan clubs of the actress and many loved how the entire Panday clan came together to celebrate after Ananya's ramp walk.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya is gearing up for her film, Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by . It will star Ananya opposite Vijay. It is all set to release on September 9, 2021. Besides this, Ananya also has Shakun Batra's relationship drama with , Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.

