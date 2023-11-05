Ananya Panday celebrates birthday with Suhana Khan post returning from vacay with rumored BF Aditya Roy Kapur

It was earlier this week, on October 30, Ananya Panday ringed in her 25th birthday. She celebrated her special day away from the hustle bustle of the city in the Maldives with rumored beau, Aditya Roy Kapur.

However, it seems that nearly a week later, the birthday celebrations are still on. Recently, Ananya was spotted with her BFF Suhana Khan as she exited a café in the city. Several glimpses from the celebrations were also shared by her on social media.

Ananya Panday spotted with BFF Suhana Khan in the city

On Sunday, November 5, a while back, Ananya Panday was seen exiting a café in the city along with her BFF Suhana Khan. The two seemed to have stepped out for a sweet birthday bash of the Liger actress along with their other friends.

The video captured by the paparazzi shows Ananya and Suhana exiting the café as they made their way towards the car. During their outing, Ananya sported a multicolored printed short dress with a no-makeup look. She kept her hair open with a center partition and held a birthday tiara in her hand.

Take a look:

Suhana Khan, on the other hand, looked stunning in a pink bodycon dress. Keeping her hair open with a center partition, she was also seen wearing stylish eye shades. The Archies star also carried a matching sling bag along.

Glimpses from inside the birthday celebrations shared by Ananya Panday

In addition to this, Ananya Panday also offered a glimpse of her birthday celebrations from inside the café. The video shows a decorated plate with chocolate reading "Happy Birthday Ananya..." and a lit candle beside it, as all her friends, including Suhana Khan, happily sing her the birthday song.

In another video, Ananya seemingly makes a wish as she blows her birthday candle.

Have a look:

A few days back, sharing the first birthday pictures, Ananya had also shared an album from her Maldives vacation. She expressed her delight over the birthday as she wrote, “25!!!!! Filled with so much gratitude and food and sunshine thank you thank you thank youuuuuuuuuuuuu for all the love and good vibes also I saw three rainbows the day before my birthday and I feel like it’s a sign."

Have a look:

After tasting the success of her last release, Dream Girl 2, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-starring Adrash Gorav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also completed the shoot of her debut web-project, Call Me Bae a few days ago.

