Ananya Panday celebrates first birthday of pet dog Riot who makes her ‘happiest girl in the world’; don’t miss bone cake

In 2024, Ananya Panday welcomed a furry companion into her home and revealed its name as Riot. The actress often takes to social media to share adorable glimpses with her dog. Ananya recently celebrated Riot’s first birthday with a bone cake. She also shared that her pet made her the ‘happiest girl in the world.’

Today, February 27, 2025, Ananya Panday took to Instagram and offered a peek into Riot’s first birthday celebration. In the video, she held her dog on her lap, and a cake made of blue and white bones was kept in front of them. As Ananya cut the cake, her staff was seen clapping in the video. Riot happily tasted the cake.

Ananya also included some adorable snaps of the dog in her video. A closer glimpse at the cake showed “Happy Birthday Riot” written on it along with dog and heart-shaped decorations. Riot even wore a sash saying “Birthday Boy.”

In the caption, Ananya wrote, “Happy 1st birthday to my baby jaan RIOT. Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world.”

Watch Ananya Panday celebrating Riot’s first birthday here!

Netizens couldn’t stop gushing over the cute video in the comments section. One person said, “So Cute I think you're a doggy lover and that's great,” while another wrote, “both the cuteness in a frame.” Some sent birthday wishes to Riot while many others left red heart emojis.

Last year, Ananya Panday introduced Riot on her Instagram account with an adorable photo dump. She captioned the post, “Guys, say hello to my baby jaan - ‘RIOT’ (red hearts and face holding back tears emojis) he is the cutest little boy in the whole wide world and I’m madly obsessed. Ps. This is gonna become a RIOT fan page.”

Ananya Panday has flaunted her love for Riot on many occasions. She has worn customized clothes bearing the dog’s name in the past.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is looking forward to the release of her film with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. It is reportedly titled Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh.