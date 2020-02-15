Ananya Panday celebrates Valentine's Day with dad Chunky Panday, mom Bhavana & BFF Shanaya Kapoor; See PHOTOS

Khaali Peeli actress Ananya Panday preferred to celebrate Valentine's Day with her parents and BFF Shanaya Kapoor. Check out the pictures.

Just like others, our beloved B – town celebs also celebrated Valentine’s Day along with their loved ones. This is the reason why most of their social media handles are abuzz with adorable pictures from the special day. Well, everyone have their own ways of celebrating this special occasion. While couples celebrate it as a day of love, singles, on the other hand, celebrate it as Galentine’s Day. Either way, everyone remains happy and share memorable moments with their loved ones.

Ananya Panday who is among the newbies of the Bollywood film industry decided to celebrate Valentine’s Day with her parents and best friend. Yes, you heard it right. The Student of the Year 2 actress has shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen chilling with her dad Chunky Panday and mom Bhavana Panday. Ananya has shared one more picture in which she can be seen posing with her BFF Shanaya Kapoor. She also calls Shanaya her ‘galentine.’

Check out the pictures below:

Post her stint in Student of the Year 2 and Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Ananya Panday is currently gearing up for her third movie which is titled Khaali Peeli. She has been roped in opposite Ishaan Khatter in the much anticipated action thriller. Most of the scenes of the movie have been shot in Wai, Maharashtra. It also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Satish Kaushik and Deshna Duggad in pivotal roles. The movie has been co – produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra. It has been directed by Maqbool Khan and is slated to be released on June 12, 2020.

