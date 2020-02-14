Ananya Panday celebrates Valentine's Day with her pet dog Astro and a steamy cup of coffee; See pics

Ananya Panday was recently spotted at the Lakme Fashion Week 2020 in floral denim that cropped right above her ankles and paired it with a colourfully printed tee tucked in.

Ananya Panday, who has now and then managed to become the talk of the town due to her spunky acting in films and her cool looks is currently busy prepping up for her upcoming film Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. The actress was recently spotted at the Lakme Fashion Week 2020 in floral denim that cropped right above her ankles and paired it with a colourfully printed tee tucked in. Ananya turned heads with her stunning walk on the ramp at LFW.

Today is Valentine's Day and everyone is busy celebrating this day with their loved ones. While some are celebrating with their better halves, some are celebrating it with their parents or friends or siblings. Ananya is celebrating her Valentine's Day with her pet dog Astro. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress has shared a boomerang video with Astro on her Instagram story. In the video, Astro is happy expressing his love for Ananya by licking her face. Sharing the video, Ananya wrote, "Unconditional love from my forever Valentine Astroooo" with a heart emoji.

Check out Ananya Panday's pic with Astro here:

Ananya shared another picture of a black coffee and wrote, "Hottest and steamiest valentine".

Talking about Khaali Peeli, Ananya and Ishaan shot recently in Wai, Maharashtra and reportedly, the two did their stunts on their own. Directed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli’s first look was released in January in which Ananya and Ishaan were caught in the frame while shooting in a taxi. Khaali Peeli will be released on June 12, 2020. Apart from this, Ananya also has Shakun Batra’s untitled film with and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Credits :Instagram

