Ananya Panday channels her inner disco queen in new PICS from Karan Johar’s birthday bash

Ananya Panday has been quite active on social media lately. The young actress made her silver screen debut in 2019 with the film Student Of The Year 2 along side Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ever since then, she has been in the spotlight. Apart from films, Ananya also entertains audience on social media as she treats them to gorgeous and candid pictures and videos, showcasing her personal and professional lives every now and then. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back, Ananya yet again took to the social media space and shared a slew of new photos from Karan Johar’s star-studded 50th birthday bash last month.

A few hours back, Ananya took to her Instagram space and shared a few pictures from KJo’s birthday celebrations on the 25th of May. The first photo was a black and white snap featuring Ananya. She looked gorgeous as she wore a golden sheer embellished gown, which reminded many of Kendall Jenner’s popular Met Gala look. Her hair was tied in a sleek top-knot bun. She also adorned stunning earrings to complete her look. The actress can be seen having a good time as she danced with a friend. The next two photos also showcased Ananya in dance moves.

Sharing the photos, Ananya captioned the post, “really hard to find a picture of me not dancing (tongue out emoji)”.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was last seen in the Shakun Batra film Gehraiyaan. She shared screen space with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She now has a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline including Liger and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Puri Jagannadh's Liger is a pan-India film starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav. It's written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh. Singh is also directing the film.

